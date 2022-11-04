A woman was found in a car park in Pilling Park Road after a fake taxi kidnap ordeal - Credit: Ben Hardy

A man who posed as a taxi driver to pick up a woman has admitted kidnapping her.

Grant McCluskey, 38, claimed to be providing a taxi service when he picked up the woman and a man on Riverside Road, Norwich.

The woman was picked up by Grant McCluskey in a car in Riverside Road, Norwich - Credit: Google Street View

The male passenger was then asked to withdraw money for the fare at a cash point on Plumstead Road.

When he got out of the car, McCluskey drove off with just the woman inside.

Police were alerted, at about 5.10am on Saturday, May 21 this year.

Officers traced the vehicle to a car park on Pilling Park Road about an hour later and found the woman, who was safe.

McCluskey, of Cedar Road, Norwich, was subsequently charged with kidnap, kidnap with an intent to commit a sexual offence and administering a substance with intent to overpower following the incident.

He had been due to stand trial later this month having denied the offences.

But the case was back at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (November 4) for a further case management hearing.

McCluskey, who appeared via videolink from Norwich Prison, pleaded guilty to two offences - kidnap and another charge of committing an offence with an intention to commit a sexual offence.

Will Carter, prosecuting, said he had been told by barristers representing McCluskey that "those pleas were likely to be forthcoming".

He added that the pleas put forward by the defendant "were acceptable".

Matthew McNiff, representing McCluskey, said owing to the nature of the offences he suspected the court would want reports, including an assessment of his dangerousness, to be carried out.

Judge Anthony Bate, who has reserved the case to himself, adjourned sentence until January 27 next year.

The judge has asked for pre-sentence reports, including "a risk assessment on the question of dangerousness", to be carried out.

McCluskey, who wore a grey top and had a beard, was remanded in custody until sentencing.

There was no application for bail.