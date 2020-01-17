Search

Advanced search

Man with 'child' girlfriend placed on Sex Offenders Register

PUBLISHED: 12:02 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 17 January 2020

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register Picture: Clara Molden/PA Wire

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register Picture: Clara Molden/PA Wire

Archant

A man who repeatedly ignored court orders involving his 'child' girlfriend has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Andre Day, 22, was arrested in August 2018, after police were notified he had breached a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

Previous to his arrest, concerns about the victim's relationship with Day were raised with police and other support agencies by her parents, resulting in a Child Abduction Warning Notice (CAWN) being issued in September 2017. The warning meant Day would be committing offences under the Child Abduction Act if he were to continue spending time with the victim, up until the day she turned 16.

Day of Stow Road, Wisbch, breached this notice, resulting in him being taken to court and issued with a restraining order to prevent him contacting the girl.

Since the issuing of the restraining order in February 2018, Day was arrested and charged for breaching it the following month.

He was bailed by magistrates' with various conditions including to live at an address in Somerset and not visit Cambridgeshire.

He again ignored these court orders and was in communication with the victim, which included messages of a sexual nature.

In June of last year Day was charged with harassment, by way of breaching a restraining order and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Det Con Marc Bates said: "Day was in a relationship with the victim who he knew was still a child in the eyes of the law. He showed no regard for the law, persistently ignoring court orders and taking advantage of a young person.

"Our persistence with this case has paid off, putting measures in place for us to be able to closely monitor Day.

"As a registered sex offender, he will now be managed by a member of the force's Public Protection Unit which means they will pay him unannounced visits, check he is not breaching any of his conditions and monitor his electronic devices. Breaches of any conditions will result in further action being taken against Day."

At Peterborough Crown Court Day was sentenced to a three-year community order, must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work, and complete two programmes; a 60-day programme for sex offenders and a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years, made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for five years and an indefinite restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim or her mother.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A47 closed due to police incident

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps

Man slashed in the face by knife attacker hiding in bushes

Nathan Murphy was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture: Nathan Murphy

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 closed due to police incident

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Teenager stabbed while he sat in parked car

Norfolk Police cordoned off an area on Bowers Avenue. Picture: Archant

Man slashed in the face by knife attacker hiding in bushes

Nathan Murphy was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture: Nathan Murphy

More than 30pc of drivers failed Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-driving

More than 700 people stopped during Norfolk police's Christmas drink and drug driving campaign. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists