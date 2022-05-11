Man out of hospital almost two months after serious Norwich attack
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in an attack in Norwich almost two months ago has been discharged from hospital.
The man, in his 20s, was assaulted in St Vedast Street, off Prince of Wales Road, shortly before 2.30am on Saturday, March 19.
He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with "life-threatening injuries".
A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man "has been discharged from hospital".
Two people have since appeared in court after being charged in relation to the attack.
Codie Marjoram, 18, of Calthorpe Road, Norwich, has been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and three counts of assault by beating.
Achilles Lawrence Gate'te, also 18 and from Cunningham Road, Norwich, has also been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and three other assaults.
Most Read
- 1 Soap star ditches city life for rural Norfolk
- 2 Armed police spotted in north Norfolk village
- 3 Norwich Airport starts Covid recovery flying to eight new destinations
- 4 Man in his 40s dies after west Norfolk industrial accident
- 5 Drink driver caught after sticking finger up to police at crash
- 6 Long delays on A11 as weeks of roadworks begin
- 7 Council tax could double for Norfolk second home owners
- 8 Apprentice star Alan Sugar visits Norfolk village for pub lunch
- 9 Yarmouth man whose body part was found had been released from prison
- 10 Here's your chance to work with animals at a Norfolk zoo
Both defendants appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court in March and are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on May 17.