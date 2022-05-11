News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man out of hospital almost two months after serious Norwich attack

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:08 AM May 11, 2022
Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city.

A man has been released from hospital almost two months after he was seriously assaulted in Norwich

A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in an attack in Norwich almost two months ago has been discharged from hospital.

The man, in his 20s, was assaulted in St Vedast Street, off Prince of Wales Road, shortly before 2.30am on Saturday, March 19.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with "life-threatening injuries".

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man "has been discharged from hospital".

Two people have since appeared in court after being charged in relation to the attack.

Codie Marjoram, 18, of Calthorpe Road, Norwich, has been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and three counts of assault by beating.

Achilles Lawrence Gate'te, also 18 and from Cunningham Road, Norwich, has also been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and three other assaults.

Both defendants appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court in March and are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on May 17.

