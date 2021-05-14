Man released from hospital after being stabbed in Lowestoft

Published: 3:54 PM May 14, 2021

A man has been released from hospital after a stabbing in Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

A man who was left in a critical condition after being stabbed in Lowestoft has been released from hospital.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 11.35pm on Saturday, May 1 after a man was stabbed near to the East Coast College in St Peter’s Street.

The 21-year-old victim, who suffered a single stab wound, was initially taken to James Paget University Hospital, before being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

His injuries were initially deemed to be life threatening but a Suffolk Police spokesman said he has now been released from hospital and continues to recover from his injuries.

Following the incident, officers arrested five men who were questioned in relation to the incident.

Four men, aged 20, 24, 23 and 20, have all subsequently been released on bail and are all are due to return to police on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28.

A fifth man, Ryan Page, 22, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knife.