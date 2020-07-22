Delay in case of man accused of assaults

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man could stand trial accused of assault by beating and causing actual bodily harm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamie Tanti, 31, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating and a further count of causing actual bodily harm on August 23 last year.

You may also want to watch:

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (July 22) but the defendant did not attend.

The case has been listed by Judge Maureen Bacon on August 4 when Tanti, of Ely Way, Thetford, must attend in order that he can enter pleas ahead of a possible trial.

A trial is currently in the warned list for August 10.

It was not clear why Tanti was not in court but Judge Bacon said the defendant “must attend” the hearing due to take place next month.