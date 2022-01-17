Baby murder accused 'didn't say much' after life support withdrawn

Christopher Easey (left) and Carly Easey (right) who have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court following the death of three-month-old Eleanor Easey. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

A man accused of murdering his baby daughter "didn't really say much" after being told life support was to be withdrawn from the infant, a court has heard.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, charged with the murder of his three-month-old daughter, Eleanor.

Paramedics found her "pale, floppy and lethargic" after they were called to her Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade at about 8.25pm on December 18 2019.

Morton on the Hill. PIC: Peter Walsh. - Credit: Archant

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge where she died on December 20 2019 as the result of a catastrophic brain injury.

The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" by her father Christopher while her mother, Carly Easey, allowed the death to occur.

Giving evidence on Monday (January 17), Carly Easey's mother Deborah Beddow told Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, she was "shocked" to hear arrangements were being made to withdraw life support for Eleanor.

Carly Easey who is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court having been accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, and neglect. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

She said Carly was "very, very quiet" and "really shocked" but added that Christopher "didn't say much really".

After Eleanor's death Mrs Beddow said Carly told her "she didn't think she was a good mum".

Mrs Beddow told the jury she and her late husband Peter had been phoned by Christopher on September 28 2021, after their return from a holiday in Cuba, to say "congratulations, you're grandparents".

She said it had been a "shock" to find out Carly had given birth as her daughter had not thought she was pregnant having done tests which were inconclusive.

Mrs Beddow said Eleanor was "really small" and was "very slow" in taking her milk.

They had only seen Eleanor a few times before they received a phone call on December 18 2019 to say the baby was "going to die".

Her "distraught" daughter said Eleanor had a bleed on the brain which is thought had been "caused by a bump or a shake".

Elizabeth Marsh QC, defending Carly Easey, asked if there was "anything of any concern" she could see.

Mrs Beddow replied: "No there was nothing."

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, has denied murdering Eleanor and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Christopher Easey is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

Carly Easey, 36, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, has denied causing or allowing the death of a child and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

The trial continues.