Simon Ward has gone on trial after an attack near to the Pear Tree Inn, Unthank Road, Norwich in April this year - Credit: Google

A man was stabbed in the face with a knife after his friend asked for a cigarette near a city pub, a court has heard.

Simon Ward, 36, is on trial accused of punching Luke Taylor in the face with "something sharp and pointed in his hand".

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim was left with a "sizeable scar on his left cheek" following the attack on Unthank Road, near to the Pear Tree Inn.

Ward, of no fixed address, has gone on trial having denied wounding with intent on April 7 this year.

Oliver Haswell, opening the prosecution case on Monday (September 12), said the victim and his friend had been drinking at the pub on the night but had been "no trouble to anyone".

Ward and his friend had also been drinking in the pub and left at closing time.

Mr Haswell said Ward and his friend were smoking and Mr Taylor's friend, William Harrison, approached them and asked for a cigarette.

He said the request caused "a lot of dissatisfaction" and Mr Harrison and Mr Taylor moved away before later being attacked.

Mr Taylor was knocked into the road following the incident and initially treated by pub staff before being taken to hospital.

Speaking to the jury of six men and six women Mr Haswell said: "This wasn't a punch alone, we say there was something in his hand".

He said it was "more sinister" with it being a "punch while he was holding something sharp and pointed".

Giving evidence on Monday, Mr Taylor's friend William Harrison said Ward and his friend were "hostile" and "confrontational" when he asked for a cigarette.

Mr Harrison said he was not interested in any trouble and "forget about it" before moving off.

He said he later saw Ward "attacking Luke".

He said: "I saw him hit Luke in the face and he was holding what looked like a knife."

Mr Harrison said it looked like the knife had a "two-inch blade" on it.

The witness was also attacked but returned to the pub where he saw Mr Taylor who was covered in blood and being treated by staff.

Rob Pollington, defending Ward, suggested to Mr Harrison that he did not see anything in the defendant's hand at the time he struck Mr Taylor.

He replied: "You can suggest whatever you like, I was there."

Ward has admitted separate offences of unlawful wounding on Mr Taylor and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mr Harrison.

The trial continues.