Man goes on trial accused of murdering his daughter

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:44 AM June 29, 2022
A jury has been sworn in to try the case of a man accused of murdering his daughter in west Norfolk.

Nigel Malt, 44, has denied murder following the death of daughter Lauren Malt.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on January 23 this year, after a car crash on Leete Way, West Winch.

A jury panel of seven men and seven women were initially sworn in at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (June 29) with the case expected to be opened on Thursday (June 30).

After the case is opened two of the 14 members of the panel will be stood down and the trial will continue with just 12 jurors.

Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, appeared in the dock, wearing a grey T-shirt and standing with a crutch, as the jury were sworn in.

He is represented by Allison Summers QC while Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution.

The trial continues.

Author Picture Icon
