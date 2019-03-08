Man who pretended to be asleep on train found carrying drugs

BTP Essex disocvered drugs in the man's bag. Photo: BTP Essex BTP Essex

A man travelling on a train from Norwich pretended to be asleep before police discovered he was carrying drugs.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called overnight to concerns for a man travelling on a train from Norwich.

Officers met the train at Colchester and found the man pretending to be asleep, before taking him off the train.

BTP Essex tweeted: "We then smelt drugs. We detained him for a search. We found 64 pills in his bag, as well as numerous other drug paraphernalia."