Man who pretended to be asleep on train found carrying drugs
PUBLISHED: 07:31 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:31 22 May 2019
BTP Essex
A man travelling on a train from Norwich pretended to be asleep before police discovered he was carrying drugs.
You may also want to watch:
British Transport Police (BTP) were called overnight to concerns for a man travelling on a train from Norwich.
Officers met the train at Colchester and found the man pretending to be asleep, before taking him off the train.
BTP Essex tweeted: "We then smelt drugs. We detained him for a search. We found 64 pills in his bag, as well as numerous other drug paraphernalia."
Comments have been disabled on this article.