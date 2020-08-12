Search

Robber tried to steal woman’s handbag and lunged towards her young daughter

PUBLISHED: 11:08 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 12 August 2020

Police are appealing for information after attempted robbery in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing for information after attempted robbery in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing for information after a man tried to steal a woman’s handbag and “lunged” towards her young daughter.

The incident happened at around 4.10pm, on Thursday, when the victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking along Kimms Belt, in Thetford.

While walking with her young daughter, a man on a bicycle approached the victim and tried to grab her handbag.

During the incident the suspect is believed to have lunged towards the victim’s child, without making contact.

The victim ran from the scene and the suspect is believed to have cycled away.

He was described as a white man in his late teens, of slim build, with some facial hair, wearing a light grey hoodie and dark trousers.

The suspect is believed to have been travelling on a red mountain bike with orange stripes.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect, or anyone with information should contact Det Con Emma Riches at Thetford Police Station, on 101, quoting crime number 36/53736/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

