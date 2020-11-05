Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT OAT

A school has issued a warning to parents after a student was offered a lift by a man in a van.

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Acadamy, in Martham, has written to parents about the incident which happened in Repps Road at around 8m on November 5.

The letter urged “extra vigilance” and advised sudents to “remain wary and sensible if approached by strangers.”

It said: “A Flegg High Ormiston Academy student was approached by a male stranger in a white van this morning, who in turn offered her a lift.

“We are pleased to say that the student is safe and that their parents were informed immediately after the incident.

“I also wanted to reassure you that we are doing all we can to support the police in its ongoing investigation, who have been provided with a full description of the stranger.

“Though this is an isolated incident, I wanted to underline that the safety of our students is of paramount importance at the academy, whether they are on the premises or not.

“We would therefore advise that all students continue to remain wary and sensible if approached by strangers, and to immediately inform the academy if they are approached in a similar way.

“We will continue to support the police in their investigation and do all we can to ensure that the academy and its premises are as safe as possible for the students.

“We do not believe this should impact today’s pick up from the academy, nor subsequent parents’ plans, but wanted to inform you of this morning’s developments and to urge extra vigilance at this time.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “We did receive a call from the school this morning. They reported that a pupil had been approached by a man in a van on Repps Road in Martham at about 8am.

“We will be visiting the pupil in due course to get further details.”

The Ormiston Trust which runs the academy has been approached for a comment.