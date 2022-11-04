Man accused over damage to cars at court not fit to plead
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
A man charged in connection with damage to cars parked outside a Norwich court was not fit to enter pleas.
Simon Green, 29, was arrested after police were called to Bishopgate at about 7.35pm on Thursday, September 22, to reports someone was damaging vehicles in the court car park.
Green, of North Pickenham Road, Swaffham, was subsequently charged with six counts of criminal damage to vehicles.
He was also charged with one count of criminal damage to the Norwich Magistrates' Court building and one count of gross indecency.
The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (November 3).
The court heard Green, who suffers from an organic personality disorder stemming from a brain injury and psychotic illness, was "not in a fit state to come to court and enter pleas".
Judge Anthony Bate has ordered two up to date mental health reports to be carried out on Green to determine whether or not he is fit to plead.
If found unfit there will be a jury hearing on February 1 next year to determine "whether he did the acts".
A further hearing will take place on December 12.