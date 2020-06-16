Search

Man in 60s needed surgery after vicious dog attack

PUBLISHED: 12:36 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 16 June 2020

The attack took place on Anchor Street in Smallburgh. Picture: Google

Archant

A man and his dog needed medical treatment after being attacked in the street by a bull terrier-type dog.

The attack happened between 1.30pm and 2pm on Friday, June 12, when the man, in his 60s, was walking his animal along Anchor Street in Smallburgh.

Another dog, which was not on a lead, not with an owner and was not wearing a collar, caught the man by surprise and attacked his pet.

After the man pulled the attacking animal off his dog, it ran away across a field.

The man was left with deep cuts to his hands and had to undergo surgery at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

His dog also required treatment from a vet.

Anyone who may have seen the attack or has any information about the incident or the dog should contact PC Luke Bunn at North Walsham Police Station on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

