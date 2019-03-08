Search

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

PUBLISHED: 11:56 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 04 October 2019

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Archant

A murder investigation has today been launched and four people arrested after a body was found by the roadside in Thetford.

Norfolk police are investigating after a man was pronounced dead in Brandon Road on Thursday, October 3.

Police confirmed they have launched a murder investigation.

The East of England Ambulance Service and police attended the area and the man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the side of Brandon Road just before 8pm. Cordons remain in place in the Brandon Road and Canon's Close estate area.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the death and remain in custody.

Enquiries undertaken to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the death have been ongoing and have led detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team to treat his death as murder.

Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident with those involved known to each other.

It is understood the man suffered fatal stab wounds.

Detective chief inspector Marie James said: "We know this incident will have caused concern among local residents, and the local Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this man's death and we would be keen to hear from anyone who may know anything that could help our investigation."

Two police tents were up at the scene on Friday morning, with the underpass near Canon's Close cordoned off, along with an area of the nearby Water Meadow.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and police attended the area by the side of the road.

The man was pronounced dead just before 8pm.

Firefighters from Thetford were also called to Brandon Road at about 8.40pm.

A spokesperson said they lit the area using fire engine lights so police could continue their investigations. The two pumps sent were stood down just after 9pm.

- Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 413 of 3 October 2019 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

