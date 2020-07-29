Victim’s ‘evil’ ex-partner made threats to kill in terrifying attack

A woman was forced to defend herself against the “evil” of a former partner who had threatened to stab and kill her, a court has heard.

Aaron Kandjii, 37, and his former partner had split up after she found out he had previous convictions against former partners. But he later visited her at her home in King’s Lynn to see their child.

Norwich Crown Court heard that an argument broke out between them as to whether the child should have a Latvian or Namibian passport.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said things became “heated” and the defendant went into the kitchen and got a knife before he threatened to cut her.

She told him to put it back but after doing so he “grabbed her around the throat dragging her across the kitchen squeezing her throat”.

The victim tried to get him off but was then punched to the face seven times with a clenched fist with “full force like a boxer”.

Kandjii, formerly of Peterborough, appeared at court on Tuesday (July 28) having previously admitted threats to kill and religiously aggravated common assault on March 2 last year.

Sentencing Kandjii to a total of 40 months imprisonment, Judge Katharine Moore said the violent attack “must’ve been terrifying”.