Man made threat to kill at prison

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:18 PM May 4, 2022
Wayland Prison Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wayland Prison where Lee Sey made threats to kill - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man who made a threat to kill another man to a police officer while in prison has had his sentencing adjourned.

Lee Sey, 44, had been at HMP Wayland when he made the threat.

The defendant was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 5) having previously admitted making a threat to kill on October 14 last year.

But Sey, from Doncaster, did not appear at court for the sentencing hearing.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case until May 20.



