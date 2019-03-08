Search

Man lunged at teenager after approaching him in a car

PUBLISHED: 16:04 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 22 July 2019

Police appeal after man lunged at teenager in Swaffham

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a man lunged at a teenager in Swaffham.

Officers said the incident happened in Whitsands Road on Sunday July 21 between 10am and 10.45am when a man in his 50s or 60s driving a car approached a 16-year-old boy and, following an altercation, lunged at him.  No-one was hurt in the incident.

The driver is described as a white man, 5ft9 tall, bald with broad shoulders, a goatee beard and grey stubble on his face. He was wearing a white polo t-shirt with royal blue horizontal blue stripes and grey cargo shorts.

Anyone who saw the inciden or has dashcam footage or CCTV should contact Det Con Daniel Mather at the Criminal Investigation Department on 101 quoting crime reference 36/50338/19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

