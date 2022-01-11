Man in 30s suffers serious injuries to head and body after attack

A man has been left with serious injuries to his head and torso after an attack in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

A man was seriously injured following an attack in King's Lynn.

Norfolk Police were called to an address in St Edmundsbury Road at 6.40pm on Monday January 10 following reports someone was believed to have been killed.

Emergency services arrived at the scene where the man in his 30s was found with serious injuries to his head and body.

Following enquiries, no other victims were identified, and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and taken to King’s Lynn Police and Investigation Centre for questioning.

The incident is believed to have happened within the areas of Coulton Close, Newlands Avenue and St Edmundsbury Road.

A police seal is in place at Coulton Close while officers carry out further enquiries.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who holds CCTV or dash cam footage from the areas mentioned between 5pm and 7:30pm on January 10 2022, or from those who witnessed suspicious activity during these times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swaffham CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/2453/22.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.