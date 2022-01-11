News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man in 30s suffers serious injuries to head and body after attack

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:23 AM January 11, 2022
Updated: 11:35 AM January 11, 2022
Police officer

A man has been left with serious injuries to his head and torso after an attack in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

A man was seriously injured following an attack in King's Lynn.

Norfolk Police were called to an address in St Edmundsbury Road at 6.40pm on Monday January 10 following reports someone was believed to have been killed.

Emergency services arrived at the scene where the man in his 30s was found with serious injuries to his head and body.

Following enquiries, no other victims were identified, and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and taken to King’s Lynn Police and Investigation Centre for questioning.

The incident is believed to have happened within the areas of Coulton Close, Newlands Avenue and St Edmundsbury Road.

A police seal is in place at Coulton Close while officers carry out further enquiries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of Norfolk
  3. 3 Family's emotional tribute to 'cheeky' Bonnie, four, after sudden death
  1. 4 Ambulance firm which transported grandmother as she died is struck off
  2. 5 Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services
  3. 6 Man broke furniture and abused staff after being told to leave pub
  4. 7 Man guilty of 25 year campaign of abuse against young girls
  5. 8 Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich
  6. 9 Husband of teacher who died before Christmas donates her pension to charity
  7. 10 CCTV image released following theft of Hugo Boss coats from John Lewis

Police are keen to hear from anyone who holds CCTV or dash cam footage from the areas mentioned between 5pm and 7:30pm on January 10 2022, or from those who witnessed suspicious activity during these times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swaffham CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/2453/22.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Che

Video

7 of the best places to spot celebrities in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Barista Buoy, a converted Tuk Tuk selling Strangers Coffee, was awarded a temporary pitch on Gorlest

Seven walks to try in Norfolk – with a coffee pit-stop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Two dogs rescued by Hillside Animal Sanctuary. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary

Animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for duvets to keep dogs 'warm and cosy'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Car crashes on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon