Drink driver James Black led police on a 100mph pursuit along Chapelfield Road in Norwich in May last year. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A drink driver has received a suspended jail sentence after leading police on a 100mph chase through Norwich before being arrested, a court has heard.

James Black, 28, was spotted by officers speeding in a Toyota MR2 on Chapelfield Road, in the city.

Black, who appeared to be driving at more than 30mph at the time, did not stop and police embarked on a pursuit.

There were "a number of pedestrians" and other traffic about at the time of the incident, at about 9.30pm on May 25 last year.

Police were driving at 85mph but said that Black was pulling away from them along the inner ring road.

Black went through red traffic lights and hit speeds of 100mph during the pursuit which went onto Queens Road and Hall Road.

Police were then driving at 80mph but were still unable to catch the defendant, who also went through another set of red lights.

Black then went the wrong way round the roundabout near the B&Q store on Hall Road.

A decision was made by police to abandon the pursuit, although they later caught up with and arrested Black.

He was breath-tested by officers and found to have 57mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Black, of Penn Grove, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (March 31) for sentence after having previously admitted dangerous driving and drink driving.

Judge Maureen Bacon said it had been an "appalling piece of driving" during which he had committed just about "every error known to man".

She said he could have killed or maimed someone as a result of his actions but recognised that he had admitted his offending and was looking to address his problems.

Black was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for 15 months, ordered to do 25 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and 150 hours unpaid work.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said it was "an appalling piece of driving" and an "appalling error of judgement" by the defendant.

Mr Cowe said Black now "readily recognises the consequences could've been far worse than they were" but insisted he "saw the police and simply panicked" having had consumed alcohol earlier in the evening.

But he said Black admitted to police he was the driver, made admissions in hiw interview and pleaded guilty at the first time of asking.