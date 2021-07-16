Gap-toothed man abuses woman for wearing NHS uniform

Published: 5:22 PM July 16, 2021

A man verbally abused a woman in a checkout queue at Tesco because she was wearing an NHS uniform.

It happened in Beccles between 11.30am-11.40am on Saturday June 19 at the branch on George Westwood Way.

The woman who is in her 30s was at a checkout paying for some items when the man used offensive language towards her because of her NHS uniform and employment.

Officers have released a CCTV image of the man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10in and had some front teeth missing.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who believes they know this man, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre quoting reference: 32721/21.



