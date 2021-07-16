News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Gap-toothed man abuses woman for wearing NHS uniform

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:22 PM July 16, 2021   
man verbal attack beccles

The man has a distinctive front tooth missing. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man verbally abused a woman in a checkout queue at Tesco because she was wearing an NHS uniform.

It happened in Beccles between 11.30am-11.40am on Saturday June 19 at the branch on George Westwood Way.

The woman who is in her 30s was at a checkout paying for some items when the man used offensive language towards her because of her NHS uniform and employment.

Officers have released a CCTV image of the man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10in and had some front teeth missing.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who believes they know this man, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre quoting reference: 32721/21.


Most Read

  1. 1 Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?
  2. 2 'I sell to smackheads' - Heroin and crack kingpin, 23, gets eight years
  3. 3 Summer-long street food event at Norfolk farm a 'massive hit'
  1. 4 Hunt for man who chased girl and pulled knife on teenage boys
  2. 5 Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing
  3. 6 High school remains open despite confirmed Covid case
  4. 7 Injured treated at scene as two-car crash shuts main road
  5. 8 Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence
  6. 9 Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?
  7. 10 Air ambulance lands on playing field to treat injury
Suffolk Live
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rob Williamson, general manager of the White Horse in at Brancaster. Picture: White Horse Inn

'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Center Parks Elveden, Norfolk and Suffolk

Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
EDITORIAL USE ONLY The McDonalds in Norwich is lit up in red and green for the UK launch of their M

Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton stabbing

Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon