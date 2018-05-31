Search

Advanced search

Man angry over church bells noise 'lost it' during Remembrance Sunday service

PUBLISHED: 12:53 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 19 December 2019

St Martin's Church in Fincham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

St Martin's Church in Fincham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2013

An annoyed neighbour of a village church burst in on a Remembrance Sunday service and launched a foul-mouthed rant, a court heard.

Richard Neil Calvert, who suffers from severe tinnitus, was livid when the Fincham church bells started ringing after a night without sleep.

He "lost it" and went in to the church to protest. When asked to leave by an 80-year-old man, Calvert continued to swear and threatened him.

Calvert, 51, of High Street, Fincham, appeared before magistrates in King's Lynn on Thursday to plead guilty to two public order offences.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said: "The congregation was getting into church at 10.30am. There were about 30 people including members of the RAF and children."

Miss Khan described how Calvert came in shouting "profanities".

She added: "The gentleman is 80 years old and and the defendant was so aggressive in his demeanour that he half-expected to be hit. The incident was said to last two to three minutes.

"It has put a lot of people off attending the church in future and for others there is concern every time the door clicks."

Miss Khan said there was an injunction against Calvert regarding gravestones leaning against a wall between the two properties.

Mitigating, solicitor Liam Edwards said his client was "deeply ashamed" by his behaviour. It had not been pre-meditated and Calvert had forgotten it was Remembrance Day. He had become frustrated after not receiving replies to emails about the church.

Mr Edwards said: "The defendant lives next door to the church and there's a history between the church and Mr Calvert going back a year or more. He's been trying to get the church to reduce the noise pollution that comes out of the bells ringing.

"He suffers from a particularly severe form of tinnitus and noises are excruciatingly painful. The night before he had not slept at all and the bells started ringing again on Sunday morning."

Referring to the disturbance, Mr Edwards added: "This was inevitable. This man was a ticking bomb. What happened on that morning really had nothing to do with Remembrance Sunday but clearly it's unfortunate it happened on that day."

Presiding magistrate Louise Gayton told Calvert: "This must have been very distressing for the congregation, especially on that significant day. However, we have heard the mitigating circumstances and we have taken into account your guilty plea."

Calvert was given a 12-month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the elderly gentleman, £85 costs and £21 victim surcharge.

Most Read

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Police hunt Range Rover driver after cyclist hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Range Rover failed to stop at the scene of a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Archant.

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

Boy, 11, has bike and shoes stolen in knifepoint robbery

An 11-year-old boy had his bike and shoes stolen after he was threatened with a knife in Costessey woods. Picture Archant/ Peter Solomon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists