Motorist who landed on roundabout 'did not expect it to be there'

PUBLISHED: 16:22 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 13 May 2019

The incident happened at a roundabout on the B1172 London Road at Wymondham. Picture Google.

A 78-year-old motorist landed on a roundabout when he failed to stop as he "didn't expect it to be there".

Maurice Jackson, 78, had been driving his Toyota Aygo on the B1172 London Road, Wymondham, when he failed to slow for a roundabout.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Jackson continued straight into the roundabout with all four wheels leaving the ground before it came to a stop in the roundabout.

Jackson, of High View Drive, Attleborough, has been charged with driving without due care and attention following the incident on October 23 last year.

Jackson failed to attend court on Monday (May 13) but the matter was proved in his absence.

Statements from other motorists said the car failed to stop at the roundabout and went straight over.

The court heard the defendant was interviewed and told officers he "didn't expect the roundabout to be there".

The court also heard Jackson has been involved in previous incidents, including one where he drove the wrong way down the carriageway.

The case has been adjourned until June 3 to consider disqualification from driving.

