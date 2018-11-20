Search

Man filmed wielding knife outside family restaurant

20 November, 2018 - 13:46
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Archant

A man has been filmed waving a knife outside a family restaurant in Great Yarmouth.

The footage was taken outside of the Yankee Traveller, known locally as Zaks, in King Street, on Sunday, November 18 at about 9pm by a teenager who had been in the area.

It is believed that the man had been shouting in the street when someone above the restaurant shouted back to him. This is when the man in the video pulls out a knife.

The footage was sent to police on Twitter after a concerned parent sent it to former UKIP County Councillor Jonathon Childs.

Mr Childs has raised concerns that CCTV in the town is not being monitored and is continuing to call for knife amnesty bins, an issue he campaigned for during his time in office.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

