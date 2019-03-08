Search

Knife-point robber due in court for sentencing

PUBLISHED: 08:01 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 28 March 2019

Jet petrol garage in Downham Market where a customer was robbed of their car in January. Photo: Google

A man who admitted a knife-point robbery at a Norfolk sports store before carrying out a car jacking is due to be sentenced later today.

Daniel York, 20, threatened a female member of staff with a knife at JD Sports, in King’s Lynn, before leaving with an Adidas tracksuit, baseball cap, Nike gloves and trainers worth £235 on January 10.

Then just half an hour later, York carried out a car-jacking at the Jet garage on Lynn Road, Downham Market, after he threatened a driver with a knife before stealing his red Vauxhall Corsa and driving away.

York, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court today (March 28) for sentencing having previously admitted the robbery of sports items on January 10 and the robbery of a Corsa car on the same date.

He has also admitted having a bladed article, a kitchen knife, on the High Street, King’s Lynn.

York has also previously admitted driving while disqualified and with no insurance on January 10 this year.

Sam Stockwell, mitigating for York, when he last appeared before the crown court last month, said his client was due to have a mental health assessment and indicated the judge might be assisted by a full report before he was sentenced.

Judge Katharine Moore, who adjourned sentencing until today, told York that “all options remain open” when it came to sentencing.

The car-jacking in Downham Market caused widespread shock in the community.

A long standing member of staff at the petrol station said it was the first time anything like that had happened at the business.

He said it was all over in a couple of minutes and said he did not have time to feel scared.

He said that the customer came in shaken after the car-jacking and he had called police.

David Sharman, Downham’s mayor, previously told how he was horrified by the incident and said: “It is so unusual for Downham Market to have anything like this, to my knowledge it’s never happened in Downham before.”

