Man killed in west Norfolk hit-and-run named

Published: 3:39 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 4:23 PM October 6, 2021

Police are searching for the driver of this car in connection with a hit-and-run which saw 56-year-old Leslie Norton die following the incident. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man killed in a hit-and-run in west Norfolk has been named.

The victim was named as Leslie Norton, 56, from Feltwell, who was found with serious head and leg injuries in Mulberry Close at around 11pm on Tuesday, September 28.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn but later transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital where he died on Thursday, September 30.

A Home Office post-mortem, which took place on Tuesday, October 5, confirmed he died from a head injury consistent with a road traffic collision.

One woman living nearby said her 26-year-old son had found Mr Norton collapsed on the ground as he returned home from work at around 11pm.

"He knew it was a serious enough head injury to call an ambulance," she said. "It took three quarters of an hour to get here from King's Lynn so he was out there for a long stretch.

"He said that he was drifting on and out of consciousness, it's really affected him. He came in drenched and shaking, he was so cold. He only had a T-shirt on."

"That poor family," she added. "Why do people do this, how could they just leave him lying there?"

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday, September 30, and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 9.30pm and 11.45pm on Tuesday, September 28, to contact them.

They would particularly like to speak to the driver of a car which was captured on CCTV travelling along Bell Street in the village.

The car passed the Londis store just before 10.10pm before going onto the High Street and going past the One Stop shop.

It’s believed the occupant of the vehicle may have witnessed the collision and may be able to help police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 23 of Wednesday, September 29 2021.