Man repeatedly kicked in the head by group during road rage attack
- Credit: Google Maps
A road rage incident saw a man punched and knocked to the ground before being kicked in the head by a group of people.
It happened at about 4.15pm on Sunday, June 19, on the A1065 in Swaffham, between Otter Road and Filby Road, when two drivers became involved in a road rage incident
The victim, a man aged in his 20s, who was driving a silver Vauxhall Astra, suffered an injury to his forehead which required hospital treatment after he was punched and knocked to the ground, and then kicked in the head by a group of people.
Police have arrested a boy and a girl aged in their late teens and a man aged in his 20s in connection with the assault.
They were taken to King’s Lynn police station for questioning and have been released on bail.
A boy aged in his late teens was also arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.
He has been released on bail.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Sgt Daniel Mather on 101 quoting investigation number 36/46344/22, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.