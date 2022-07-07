James Patzet had been jailed after a fight in a Norwich nightclub - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A couple have admitted an assault on a stag do in a Norwich bar, in which the group were attacked with a bottle of Prosecco and the groom had his ear bitten.

James Patzelt, 40, was with his wife Siobhan, 36, in the city's Stadia venue, when they became involved in an argument with the party.

Norwich Crown Court heard the group had been "rowdy" and were told by Patzelt to "shut up".

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said one of the group approached the defendant and his wife, and a row ensued.

Patzelt then smashed a Prosecco bottle in the face of one of the stags and a fight broke out between the group and the couple, during which punches were thrown and the bottle wielded.

Patzelt also bit through the earlobe of another member of the stag do.

One of the victims suffered chipped teeth, while another sustained a cut to the side of his head which has left permanent scarring.

That victim, a father of two, said the incident has had a huge impact on him and that he now wears a hat to hide the scarring and has not been back into Norwich since.

He said his daughters, who see him as their "superhero", found it hard to look at his face as a result of the injury caused by the people he described as "monsters" who "did this for no reason".

The groom, who was bitten through the ear lobe, has also not returned to Norwich for a night out since.

Patzelt, of Blofield Loke, Hoveton, appeared at court on Thursday (July 7) having previously admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, wounding and affray as part of the incident on August 28, 2020.

Siobhan Patzelt, also of Blofield Loke, had previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm but was not in court as she has tested positive for Covid and will be sentenced on July 25.

Jailing James Patzelt for a total of three years and four months Judge Andrew Shaw said the stag do group had been "enjoying themselves" and threatening or harming no-one" but the defendant had "taken against them".

Judge Shaw said James Patzelt had "started this" and the impact on those had been "nothing short of devastating".

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said the incident was "quick" and was "not planned".

He insisted the defendant, who has been stabbed while out previously, was "hyper vigilant" and had been "over-reacting".