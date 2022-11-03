Tom Hayes has been jailed after pleading guilty to two offences of conspiracy to supply class A drugs - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man became involved in running a county lines drug network supplying addicts in Norwich just days after being released from prison, a court has heard.

Tom Hayes started "holding and operating" the 'Scouse Macca' route, bringing heroin and cocaine to the city from the north west of England.

Norwich Crown Court heard the 23-year-old, from Merseyside, took on the county line in December 2020, eight days after his release from a 21-month prison sentence imposed for drugs supply offences.

Daniel Higgins, prosecuting, said Hayes held the line from December 2020 until March 2021 during which time 11,603 bulk messages were sent to drug addicts in Norwich.

He said: "The defendant was holding and operating the drugs line from the north west sending out messages to drug addicts in Norwich."

Hayes, of Huyton, appeared at court on Thursday (November 3) having previously admitted two counts of being concerned in supplying controlled drugs of class A.

Mr Higgins said Hayes was "playing a significant role" in the operation.

James Lachkovic, mitigating, said Hayes felt he "had no option" but to get involved in the operation just days after being released from his previous drugs sentence.

He said Hayes, despite changing address, received a knock at his front door from others who said his debt had gone up.

Mr Lachkovic said the defendant had a "genuine fear" from those involved in organised crime in the north west and had "little choice" but to "get involved in dealing again".

But he said Hayes deserved credit for his plea.

Mr Lachkovic said it was accepted as the operator but not controller of the line he had awareness of the scale of the operation.

But he added Hayes "had no influence" on those above him in the chain and had performed his duties under direction.

Jailing Hayes for a total of three years and three months, Recorder Sarah Fraser Butlin said the defendant had played a "significant role" in the conspiracy.

Recorder Fraser Butlin concluded the offences were "so serious" that only immediate custody could be justified.