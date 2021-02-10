Man jailed following town crime wave

Published: 6:42 PM February 10, 2021

Aaron Crinnion, 29, has been jailed in connection with more than 50 burglary and theft offences - including break-ins in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man has been jailed after admitting his involvement in connection with more than 50 burglary and theft offences - including break-ins at a church, restaurant and football club in Lowestoft.

Aaron Crinnion, 29, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on February 2 to almost two years and five months imprisonment in connection with burglaries and thefts across Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and London.

Crinnion had previously pleaded guilty to a burglary on Friday, October 2 of a house in Love Road, Lowestoft, where he forced entry and stole items including cash and a television.

He also admitted three counts of burglary at a business in Spitalfields, Norwich overnight between October 5-6 last year, for which he was given a sentence of nine months’ imprisonment to run concurrently.

In addition to this, he also pleaded guilty to two incidents of theft and was given a further concurrent sentence of six months’ imprisonment.

While on remand in prison for the Lowestoft burglary, Crinnion was visited by Suffolk Police’s Operation Converter Team, who put more than 40 further offences to him - comprising 10 in Suffolk, 11 in Essex and 25 in London.

Crinnion admitted these 46 additional offences and agreed to have them taken into consideration (TIC) by the court.

Nine of the Suffolk offences happened in Lowestoft between June and September last year.

Police said eight of these were burglaries at business or community premises and included a church, yacht club, football club, restaurant and wine bar.

Det Con Barry Simpson, of the Operation Converter Team, said: "Following excellent work by DC Mark Ryczanowski at Lowestoft CID in securing the initial burglary charge and remand, the door was then opened to us to visit Crinnion in prison and put all the other offences to him.

"Through liaison with our colleagues in Norfolk, Essex and the Metropolitan Police, we were able to link and compile this significant number of offences together, which demonstrates a borderless approach to dealing with prolific criminality.

"Aaron Crinnion has shown remorse for his crimes and I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect upon them and mend his ways when he is released.”