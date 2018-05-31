‘Ridiculous story’: dealer told police he found drugs and scales in park

Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, where Kamil Petrych was caught with drugs in 2018. Picture: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

A street dealer told police officers he had found drugs and some weighing scales in a park, a court has heard.

Kamil Petrych, 36, was found to have a wrap of amphetamine in his wallet when he was arrested in the Nelson Road Central area of Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard that as well as the wrap Petrych also had a bag with some white powder in and a set of weighing scales.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said the drugs were found to have a street value of £173.

He said Petrych’s mobile phone was examined by police, who found text messages from people looking to buy cannabis and amphetamines.

Mr Jackson said the prosecution case was that Petrych “was selling amphetamine on the streets of Great Yarmouth using his mobile phone as a means of communicating with users”.

When interviewed by police Mr Jackson said the defendant told them he had found the drugs and scales in a park and “picked them up and thought about doing some so put a small wrap in his pocket”.

In addition Mr Jackson said the defendant had told officers in interview that he had received some “strange texts from someone asking for pills”.

Petrych, of no fixed abode, appeared in court via videolink for sentencing on Tuesday (May 12) having pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine with intent to supply on November 9 2018.

Sentencing Petrych to six months in prison Judge Stephen Holt, who conducted the hearing over Skype following the coronavirus lockdown, said: “This was very much street dealing.”

Judge Holt said Petrych had told the officers “a ridiculous story” about having found the drugs and scales in the park but added that in due course the defendant himself accepted his guilt.

Rob Pollington, mitigating for Petrych, who was assisted during the sentencing hearing by an interpreter, said although the defendant had not initially been candid about the drugs, he was later with probation officers.

He said Petrych had got involved in drug dealing in order to pay for a new passport so he could start working again.

Mr Pollington said the defendant, who has a seven-year-old daughter, was remorseful.

He added that Petrych wanted to get on with his life and back to living in a law-abiding way.