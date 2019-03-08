Man jailed for violent attack which left victim attempting suicide

A man who was left with a fractured jaw after being badly beaten by a stranger turned to drugs and tried to take his own life after struggling to come to terms with the attack, a court has heard.

The victim had been swimming with friends a lake at Leziate, near King's Lynn, when he got out and looked to go to the toilet in a derelict building.

Norwich Crown Court heard it was there he came across Robertas Grublys, who said something to him before punching him in the side of the face.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Grublys "held his hands up like a boxer" then punched the victim twice more to the right side of his face.

The court heard the victim jumped off a balcony with a three foot drop to get away from Grublys.

Police later arrived and arrested Grublys, who by this time was in the road with his shirt off involved in a fracas with the victim's friends.

Mr Youell said the victim, who was diagnosed with ADHD as a child, suffered a fractured jaw in the attack which later required surgery.

He also had to eat through a straw for a while but Mr Youell said it was the psychological affects which had the biggest impact.

He said the victim has struggled to sleep, suffered nightmares about what happened and still does not like being alone.

The victim started to self medicate with drugs, lost his job and has tried three times to take his own life.

Grublys, of Highfield, Lynn, appeared in court on Thursday (September 12) having previously admitted grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Sentencing Grublys to 18 months in prison, Judge Stephen Holt said no other punishment could be justified for this sort of "mindless violence that causes serious injury".

He said the victim impact statement made for extremely "harrowing" reading.

Judge Holt said the impact on the victim and the extent to which he has suffered, both physically and psychologically, was "all down to what you did to him".

He said: "I've no doubt at all he's in a terrible state."

David Stewart, mitigating, conceded it was a serious case and said it was still hard for the defendant to explain what it was all about but suggested alcohol undoubtedly played a part in the "red mist descending".