Search

Advanced search

‘Give me your wallet or I will stab you’ - Two jailed after ‘shocking’ knifepoint street robbery

PUBLISHED: 15:32 24 July 2020

Haroldas Anius. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Haroldas Anius. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenager suffered multiple fractures to his wrist after he and three friends were threatened with a knife in a street robbery in the early hours of the morning, a court has heard.

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREETA section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Haroldas Anius, 26, and Vytautas Kubiliunas, 29, had been out in Dereham and were walking along London Road at about 3.30am behind the four victims.

Norwich Crown Court heard there was a “coming together of the two groups” which saw Anius going over to the group before he pulled a knife and held it against the throat of one of the group, who handed over his wallet and mobile phone.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said another member of the group “felt something sharp in his back” and was asked by Anius for drugs and his phone before a further demand for his wallet.

A third victim also had a knife held to his throat and was told “give me your phone and your wallet or I will stab you”.

After handing over his wallet Anius turned his attention to a fourth victim but which time the second defendant, Kubiliunas, had become involved by punching one of the victims who fell to the ground.

You may also want to watch:

As he did so, Anius held the knife close to the victim’s face and took his wallet and phone from his pocket.

Mr Ivory said Kubiliunas accepted aggression and assisting Anius albeit not realising the violence had followed robberies.

Three of the victims suffered injuries with one of them suffering a multiple fracture to his wrist which he required ongoing treatment.

Anius, of Newton Court, Dereham, appeared to be sentenced on Friday (July 24) having admitted four knife-point robberies and having a knife in a public place on January 26 this year.

Kubiliunas, of Market Place, Dereham, also appeared having previously admitted causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and affray in the same incident.

Jailing Anius for six years and Kubiliunas for a total of 10 months, Judge Anthony Bate described it as an offence which “shocked” all four victims who would have suffered significant physical and psychological harm.

Andrew Oliver, for Anius, said he was relatively lightly convicted so this incident, which happened while he was intoxicated and after he had taken cocaine and cannabis, “marked an escalation in his offending”.

Oliver Haswell, for Kubiliunas, said he had consumed a substantial amount of alcohol which was “the reason he ended up being involved”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

‘Significant source’ behind town’s fly infestation revealed

An infestation of flies has been plaguing residents in Hingham during the summer. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Student, 17, who died after car crash is named

Station Road, at the junction with Hill Road, in Middleton where the accident took place. Picture: Google

Ten men arrested after armed police and dog unit sent to mass brawl in Norwich

Magdalen Street in Norwich where10 men were arrested on Thursday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ten men arrested after armed police and dog unit sent to mass brawl in Norwich

Magdalen Street in Norwich where10 men were arrested on Thursday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

‘Significant source’ behind town’s fly infestation revealed

An infestation of flies has been plaguing residents in Hingham during the summer. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright

Mother injured in hit-and-run while helping child out of car

North Drive, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google

Student, 17, who died after car crash is named

Station Road, at the junction with Hill Road, in Middleton where the accident took place. Picture: Google

Landowner criticises police for handling of ‘illegal rave’ in woodland

Rubbish left behind in woodland on ER Lings and Sons Land in Palgrave following an unauthorised gathering. Picture: Martin Mills