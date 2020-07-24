‘Give me your wallet or I will stab you’ - Two jailed after ‘shocking’ knifepoint street robbery

Haroldas Anius. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenager suffered multiple fractures to his wrist after he and three friends were threatened with a knife in a street robbery in the early hours of the morning, a court has heard.

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Haroldas Anius, 26, and Vytautas Kubiliunas, 29, had been out in Dereham and were walking along London Road at about 3.30am behind the four victims.

Norwich Crown Court heard there was a “coming together of the two groups” which saw Anius going over to the group before he pulled a knife and held it against the throat of one of the group, who handed over his wallet and mobile phone.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said another member of the group “felt something sharp in his back” and was asked by Anius for drugs and his phone before a further demand for his wallet.

A third victim also had a knife held to his throat and was told “give me your phone and your wallet or I will stab you”.

After handing over his wallet Anius turned his attention to a fourth victim but which time the second defendant, Kubiliunas, had become involved by punching one of the victims who fell to the ground.

As he did so, Anius held the knife close to the victim’s face and took his wallet and phone from his pocket.

Mr Ivory said Kubiliunas accepted aggression and assisting Anius albeit not realising the violence had followed robberies.

Three of the victims suffered injuries with one of them suffering a multiple fracture to his wrist which he required ongoing treatment.

Anius, of Newton Court, Dereham, appeared to be sentenced on Friday (July 24) having admitted four knife-point robberies and having a knife in a public place on January 26 this year.

Kubiliunas, of Market Place, Dereham, also appeared having previously admitted causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and affray in the same incident.

Jailing Anius for six years and Kubiliunas for a total of 10 months, Judge Anthony Bate described it as an offence which “shocked” all four victims who would have suffered significant physical and psychological harm.

Andrew Oliver, for Anius, said he was relatively lightly convicted so this incident, which happened while he was intoxicated and after he had taken cocaine and cannabis, “marked an escalation in his offending”.

Oliver Haswell, for Kubiliunas, said he had consumed a substantial amount of alcohol which was “the reason he ended up being involved”.