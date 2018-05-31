Search

Advanced search

‘You won’t destroy me’ - victim of abuser speaks out as he is jailed

PUBLISHED: 14:28 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 04 May 2020

Norwich Crown Court picture by Adrian Judd for EDP

Norwich Crown Court picture by Adrian Judd for EDP

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A victim of sexual abuse has bravely told how she refuses to be destroyed despite having her childhood stolen by her attacker.

William Hudson, 77, was convicted of two counts of sexual activity with a female following a trial in March.

The offences, which happened in Norfolk between November 2004 and November 2005, were committed when the victim was aged just 14 and 15

Before Hudson was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (April 30) he was read a statement from the victim describing how he had “stolen her childhood” and left her with “life-long memories of moments in her life she will not be able to forget”.

But in the statement, read by Philip Farr, prosecuting, she said the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, wanted Hudson to know he “hasn’t destroyed her” and she has not been broken.

Mr Farr said the victim finds it difficult to “show her emotions and has repressed everything for so long”.

She described how Hudson’s actions meant her first sexual experience was based on “rape and abuse”.

She said that what Hudson had done to her was not only physically horrendous, making her feel “dirty and ashamed”, but has also “caused life-long damage, made me feel worthless and changed the way I see things”.

You may also want to watch:

She has suffered post-traumatic stress and had also self-harmed following the abuse.

The victim found going through the trial process as hard to deal with as she was portrayed as a liar but said that now justice “is finally being done” it gives her some sense of closure.

Jailing Hudson for a total of seven and a half years, Judge Katharine Moore said he had groomed a vulnerable victim.

Judge Moore said: “It’s absolutely clear that she has been caused a great deal of psychological harm through your actions”.

The judge said there had also been physical health challenges as a result of what the defendant had done to her.

Judge Moore said she took the view Hudson posed a high risk of sexual harm to female children and imposed a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years.

Hudson, of Horsham, West Sussex, was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Kevin Batch, mitigating, said the defendant has “lost everything” as a result of what happened.

He said Hudson knew a lengthy custodial sentence “awaits him”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Teen stabbed seven times, kicked and punched in violent attack

Fifteen-year-old Adam Wright. Photo: Adam Wright.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Lockdown ‘could have catastrophic effect’ on small brewers, expert warns

Father and son team John and Alan Ridealgh, founders of the Humber Doucy Brewing company at Bacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Relaxing lockdown? Let’s make sure we’re doing it for the right reasons

Prime minister Boris Johnson faces a tough decision. Would you be in his shoes? Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Media
Drive 24