‘You won’t destroy me’ - victim of abuser speaks out as he is jailed

A victim of sexual abuse has bravely told how she refuses to be destroyed despite having her childhood stolen by her attacker.

William Hudson, 77, was convicted of two counts of sexual activity with a female following a trial in March.

The offences, which happened in Norfolk between November 2004 and November 2005, were committed when the victim was aged just 14 and 15

Before Hudson was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (April 30) he was read a statement from the victim describing how he had “stolen her childhood” and left her with “life-long memories of moments in her life she will not be able to forget”.

But in the statement, read by Philip Farr, prosecuting, she said the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, wanted Hudson to know he “hasn’t destroyed her” and she has not been broken.

Mr Farr said the victim finds it difficult to “show her emotions and has repressed everything for so long”.

She described how Hudson’s actions meant her first sexual experience was based on “rape and abuse”.

She said that what Hudson had done to her was not only physically horrendous, making her feel “dirty and ashamed”, but has also “caused life-long damage, made me feel worthless and changed the way I see things”.

She has suffered post-traumatic stress and had also self-harmed following the abuse.

The victim found going through the trial process as hard to deal with as she was portrayed as a liar but said that now justice “is finally being done” it gives her some sense of closure.

Jailing Hudson for a total of seven and a half years, Judge Katharine Moore said he had groomed a vulnerable victim.

Judge Moore said: “It’s absolutely clear that she has been caused a great deal of psychological harm through your actions”.

The judge said there had also been physical health challenges as a result of what the defendant had done to her.

Judge Moore said she took the view Hudson posed a high risk of sexual harm to female children and imposed a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years.

Hudson, of Horsham, West Sussex, was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Kevin Batch, mitigating, said the defendant has “lost everything” as a result of what happened.

He said Hudson knew a lengthy custodial sentence “awaits him”.