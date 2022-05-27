Theodore Lynch has been jailed after admitting wounding and assaulting an emergency worker - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man stabbed his ex-partner in the shoulder with a kitchen knife after his attempts to rekindle their relationship were thwarted.

Theodore Lynch, 39, had been in a relationship with the victim for three years but they were separated by the time she was attacked.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim had gone to see a friend at Bowers Avenue in Norwich when she was confronted by Lynch who she thought had taken cocaine.

Juliet Donovan, prosecuting, said Lynch had told her he "still loved her" and had seemed to be trying to "rekindle" their relationship.

But he got angry and rammed her phone in her face before grabbing a pair of scissors with which he "grazed her throat".

Miss Donovan said he then grabbed a kitchen knife and "stabbed her in the shoulder causing a three inch wound which required six stitches".

The court heard after being stabbed "blood was spurting everywhere" following what Miss Donovan said was a "very serious attack".

The victim, who spent 10 days in hospital afterwards, described how she has been left with a scar and still suffers nightmares.

She is also now anxious about going out on her own after the incident on October 8, 2021.

After being arrested Lynch threw a cup of cocoa at a mental health practitioner who had come to assess him.

Lynch, of Westfield Road, Brundall, appeared in court on Friday (May 27) after having previously admitted wounding without intent.

He also admitted assault on an emergency worker on October 26, 2021.

Jailing Lynch for a total of three years and 10 months Recorder Guy Ayers said this had been a "serious example of violence to the person" in which he had lost his self-control.

Matthew McNiff, mitigating, said the defendant had a "deeply unhappy history with violence".

He said the defendant had "had enough of prison life" and had started to make changes.

Mr McNiff accepted there would be nothing other than a custodial sentence, but said the defendant had pleaded guilty and had taken "seismic steps" in a bid to change.

Lynch was also made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim with no limit of time.