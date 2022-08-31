Chef jailed for pub attack that left victim with bleeds on the brain

A man has been jailed for a pub attack that left his victim with brain injuries and later led to him suffering a seizure.

Jordan Russell, 25, bit and repeatedly punched Pawel Kuzeila during an attack following a drunken dispute at the Victoria Inn pub in Martham, near Great Yarmouth, on September 25 last year.

Norwich Crown Court was told the attack followed the pair exchanging words inside the pub with the dispute later spilling out into Repps Road outside.

Prosecutor Matthew Kirk said Russell had punched Mr Kuzeila to the ground leaving him hospitalised with two bleeds on the brain.

Two weeks later he suffered a seizure that left him unresponsive for 15 minutes and required further urgent treatment.

He is still experiencing on-going medical effects from his injuries, including headaches, memory loss, and concerns over the risk of further seizures, said Mr Kirk.

He is now unable to drive meaning he has lost his job as a courier resulting in significant financial consequences.

Part of a statement from his partner, read out in court, said: “Since the incident and the seizure Pawel’s life has completely changed.

“He is constantly angry and takes it out on me. He has been on anti-epilepsy medication and has to take painkillers that cause him to feel sick and dizzy. He struggles with his speech and often now has to guess simple words.”

Russell, a chef who lives at Deepdale Avenue, Martham, had previously admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, admitted it had been a “nasty incident” but said Russell felt “humiliated, embarrassed and ashamed”.

“He was quite emotional, very remorseful and his focus to police and subsequently was always with a view of asking whether or not Mr Kuzeila was OK,” he added.

Judge Anthony Bate told Russell, who has five previous convictions, that a pre-sentence report had highlighted a “pattern of past offending involving violence and aggression mostly committed whilst under the influence of alcohol”.

Jailing him for 18 months, he added: “It is often a matter of tragic chance quite what injuries are sustained in such circumstances, certainly when someone falls heavily to the ground and strikes their head, injuries can be grave or even fatal.

“Fortunately the victim of your nasty assault was able to make a fair recovery but he is left with on-going problems.”