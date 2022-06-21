Man jailed for Christmas arson that forced victim to jump from window

Anthony Collins has been jailed after admitting arson at a property in Gayton in December last year - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has been jailed for causing another man to jump from an upstairs bedroom window after fires were set in a property just days before Christmas.

Anthony Collins, 42, was jealous about the relationship his ex-partner had been having with a man who lived in a property in Gayton.

Scene of the fire in Gayton in December last year - Credit: Chris Bishop

King's Lynn Crown Court heard Collins entered through a rear door in the early hours of December 19 last year and began shouting at the woman.

The victim awoke to see Collins at the bottom of the stairs flicking a cigarette lighter on and off while calling him names.

After seeing Collins set fire to Christmas decorations on the stairs, Ian James, prosecuting, said the victim "barricaded himself" in his bedroom.

Scene of the fire in Gayton in December last year - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr James said the victim, who had previously suffered injuries to his legs, had to "hurl himself" out of the bedroom window and suffered a "significant injury".

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered spinal injuries trying to escape and while being helped by others was approached by Collins who assaulted him.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn for treatment while the woman, in her 20s, who had been at the address, fled to a neighbouring property.

Collins, who had set three fires, fled but was arrested by police in Brixton on Christmas Day last year.

The house suffered "significant damage" with Mr James stating that between £150,000 and £170,000 of damage was done.

Norfolk Fire Service sent several appliances to the fire which remained on scene for more than four hours.

Collins, of Birth Tree Close, Lynn, admitted arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered and causing grievous bodily harm on Monday (June 20).

It was to have been the first day of his trial with Collins having previously denied the offences.

Collins, who had previously admitted a separate offence of possession with intent to supply cannabis, was jailed for a total of six years and five months.

King's Lynn coroners' court. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Judge David Pugh said it had been a "very serious" incident.

Clodaghmuire Callinan, mitigating, said Collins admitted the offences and had not been in trouble since 2017.

She said Collins "saw red" in relation to the victim who had been with his previous partner.

Although he thought the fires would cause some damage he had not been intending to create a huge fire.

She insisted it had been "totally out of character" for him.