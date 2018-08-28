Search

Advanced search

Career criminal jailed for Norfolk carjacking in which driver was threatened with knife

PUBLISHED: 20:51 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:52 03 December 2018

Jamie Gill was jailed for burglary and robbery. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Jamie Gill was jailed for burglary and robbery. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A “career criminal” who was sleeping rough carried out a car-jacking, in Norfolk, on New Year’s Eve threatening a terrified driver with a knife to make a getaway after he burgled the home of a woman who had given him charitable help over the festive break.

Dana Cox was jailed for burglary and theft. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyDana Cox was jailed for burglary and theft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Jamie Gill, 25, approached the driver who was in his car with his girlfriend near Fritton Woods, also known as Waveney Forest.

After asking for tobacco he pulled open the car door and put a knife to the stomach of the driver and threatened him saying: “Do you want to get stabbed?”

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the victim feared for his life.

The victim’s college work and computer, which were in the vehicle, were stolen along with the car.

Mr Sorel-Cameron said after handing over the keys of his Vauxhall Astra, Gill’s co-defendant Dana Cox 22, appeared with valuables stolen in the burglary, which were loaded into the vehicle.

Mr Sorel-Cameron said the pair had burgled a property nearby, whose owner had offered festive kindness to Gill and Cox who had been sleeping rough in a tent over the Christmas period.

Mr Sorel-Cameron said the owner had provided them with food and hot drinks and had even done some washing for them. They repaid her by stealing goods worth £4.500 including electrical items belonging to her son, who has disabilities.

The court heard that Gill had a number of previous convictions and was on early release from a four year sentence for a car-jacking in Windsor.

Gill admitted burglary and robbery and was given an extended 10 year sentence made up of seven years custody and three years extended licence for the protection of the public.

Cox admitted burglary and theft and she was given 40 months jail.

Judge Andrew Shaw described Gill as a career criminal and said he posed a risk of significant harm to the public.

Judge Shaw said burglary had been particularly mean and said that Cox had played a part in the well-planned crime.

Joanne Kane, for Gill, said that he was still a young man and said although a knife was produced it was not used and there was no physical violence.

Stuart Dingle, for Cox, said that although the burglary was deeply unpleasant she had not been aware about the knife being used in the robbery although she did know the car was stolen, which why she had pleaded just to theft and not robbery.

He said she was now expecting a baby and said: “She has never been involved in anything of this seriousness before.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

New Norfolk safari park given go-ahead

Edward Pope, who has bee given permission to convert quarry workings into a safari park Picture: Ian Burt

Video Apache Attack Helicopter lands on school playing field

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Video ‘You could’ve killed someone’: Man five times drink-drive limit careered along town centre pavement in BMW

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Video Milkshake star set to sprinkle a little magic in panto debut

Festive fun at The Forum Christmas tree switch on with Kiera-Nicole Brennan, who is the Genie from Norwich Theatre Royal’s Aladdin. Photo: Zoe Ford, The Forum

New Norfolk safari park given go-ahead

Edward Pope, who has bee given permission to convert quarry workings into a safari park Picture: Ian Burt
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast