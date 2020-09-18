Search

Advanced search

‘A tragic mystery’ - Driver caused fatal crash when he failed to see 18-tonne lorry

PUBLISHED: 16:58 18 September 2020

Serious crash on A149 near North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Serious crash on A149 near North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Archant

A van driver caused a fatal crash in which a newly-wed 28-year-old beautician died when he failed to see an oncoming lorry

Martin O’Brien, 56, was waiting in a filter lane when he turned into the path of the oncoming 18-tonne lorry on the A149 at Worstead, near North Walsham. The lorry then ended up in a head-on collision with a Ford Fiesta driven by Louisa Vardy, who only married her teenage sweetheart 10 months earlier, Norwich Crown Court heard on Friday.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Ms Vardy was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an impact statement, her husband Marc, said the couple, who grew up in Stalham, had been together for 13 years and Louisa was his best friend, wife and soul mate.

He said: “We intended for us to have a long and happy life together. We had so many plans, we both wanted to start a family,”

He said he felt anger towards the driver and said: “The actions of the driver, who caused the accident, has taken away my wife and best friend and has denied me a family and happiness. It has impacted on so many people, devastating myself and Louisa’s family and friends.”

He said that life would never be the same and told how he had struggled to cope with the loss of Louisa, who was on her way to work at a Stalham salon the day of the crash.

O’Brien, from St Andrew’s, Fife, admitted causing the death of Mrs Vardy by careless driving on October 24, 2018.

Judge Stephen Holt imposed a 10 month jail sentence suspended for two years and imposed a three year driving ban.

He said there had been an unacceptable delay in the case coming to court, which had impacted on the victim’s family and said it remained a mystery why O’Brien failed to see the lorry when he made the turn.

“You proceeded to cross the road without apparently seeing the lorry. How you missed seeing an 18 tonne lorry, nobody knows.”

He added: “It will remain a tragic mystery as to why you did what you did.”

He also imposed a six month curfew and 250 hours unpaid work.

Matthew McNiff, for O’Brien, said that he realised the hurt and heartbreak he had caused.

He said he simply failed to see the lorry and said: “He is desperately sorry for what happened.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Almost 200 pupils and five staff members isolating from school following positive coronavirus test

Jonathan Rockey, Principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘A tragic mystery’ - Driver caused fatal crash when he failed to see 18-tonne lorry

Serious crash on A149 near North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

College confirms student has tested positive for coronavirus

East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus. Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk taken off the national coronavirus watchlist

Banham Poultry in Attleborough /Norfolk's director of public health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ELLA WILKINSON

Police warning as rumours grow of ‘unofficial’ 1940s gatherings

A scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELL