Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

Four young men stepped in to save a distressed woman who was being sexually attacked in the city in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Antanas Paukste, 26, had been in Norwich after having been out on New Year's Eve in 2017.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim, who had also been out, was on her own on the street at about 4.15am following an argument with her brother.

Ian James, prosecuting, said while the victim was on the phone, near to Tesco Express on Unthank Road, she "caught the eye" of Paukste.

The court heard the defendant spoke to the victim before they walked off together.

They appeared to be "having a cuddle" but the victim, who was very drunk, was suddenly pushed with force by the defendant into a driveway.

Mr James said the victim was injured as she fell into the wall before the defendant removed her tights and knickers.

As this was happening Mr James said a taxi pulled up and four young men got out.

The group initially thought the pair were having sex in the driveway but intervened after hearing the victim was in "considerable distress".

The four of them intervened and detained Paukste at the scene with one of them filming him on a mobile phone before he escaped.

The defendant was later identified and arrested.

A victim personal statement read out in court described how her life had "changed beyond all recognition" since the incident and she had started self-harming following the attack which she said would haunt her forever.

Paukste appeared in court to be sentenced on Monday (October 14) having previously admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence on January 1 2018.

Jailing him for 15 months, Judge David Goodin said the "opportunistic" offence by a drunk young man on a drunk and vulnerable young woman has clearly had some "ongoing effect on the victim".

Paukste, of Bloodhound Road, Watton, who sobbed in the dock as he was jailed, was also put on the Sex Offenders' Register for the next 10 years.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said Paukste should receive credit for his plea. He accepted it was very serious but said it was an isolated incident which had been a "stupid mistake".