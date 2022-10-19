Man jailed after threatening to stab partner and locking her inside home

Danny Jacob, 41, has been jailed for 23 months and given a 15-year restraining order after he threatened to stab his partner, dragged her inside her house and locked her in - Credit: Cambridge Constabulary

An "aggressive and abusive" man who threatened to stab his partner, dragged her inside her house and locked her in, has been jailed.

Peterborough Crown Court heard that Danny Jacob, 41, became angry with his partner at her home in Wisbech just before she was about to go and spend the day with her mother and their five-year-old daughter in February this year.

When she returned at about 3.30pm, Jacob, who had been drinking, told her to leave before he finished his drink or else he'd "lose it".

The court was told his partner and daughter left to return to her mother's home but by the following morning, Jacob started making demands over text messages demanding he wanted the half of the price of the house she owned.

Jacob then sent a further message threatening to stab his partner and everyone at her mother’s house, which left her feeling scared for her and her family’s safety.

To avoid Jacob going to her mother's house, the victim returned with her daughter and when she arrived, he jumped out of his van with a knife and told her to get inside the house.

While inside the house, the couple’s daughter became very distressed and Jacob grabbed his partner’s coat and blamed her for their daughter becoming upset.

The victim then followed Jacob out of the house to collect some belongings while carrying her daughter but he grabbed her by coat and dragged her back into the house, scratching her in the chest in the process.

He then took her phone and snapped the front and back door keys in the locks so they could not escape.

Police officers arrived and the victim tried to escape through a window but Jacob dragged her back, hitting her head on the floor as she fell.

She eventually managed to escape through the window a second time and Jacob handed his distressed daughter over and was arrested.

Jacob, of Railway Road, Wisbech, was jailed for 23 months on October 11, having pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, actual bodily harm, possession of a knife in a public place and sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

He was also given a 15-year restraining order.

PC Nicola Coaker said: “Jacob showed no respect for his partner or daughter with his disgusting and disgraceful behaviour earlier this year.

“Domestic abuse is a force priority and we will do all we can to bring abusers to justice. I am pleased Jacob is now behind bars where he can hopefully reflect on his actions.”