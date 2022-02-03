Jonathon Short was given an extended 12 year sentence after being convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has been given an extended 12 year prison sentence after stabbing another man he had threatened on social media.

Jonathon Short had been involved in an online argument with the victim and made threats, sending his victim "chilling" voicemail messages.

Short also threatened to stab the victim in these messages.

The 21-year-old approached the victim and stabbed him in the arm in Queen's Avenue, King's Lynn at about 4.45pm on December 9 2020.

Short, of Walpole Road, King's Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court at the end of last month for sentence.

It followed a five-day trial in June last year where Short was convicted by the jury of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Short was given an extended 12-year sentence by Judge Katharine Moore, made up of eight years in custody and four years on licence.

The defendant was also made the subject of a restraining order where he is prohibited from contacting the victim, directly or indirectly, until further order.

Short also admitted a separate offence of possession of a controlled drug of class B but was given no separate penalty for the drug offence.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered serious injuries which required treatment and he was in hospital for two weeks following the knife attack.

Following the sentence, Detective Inspector Richard Weller from Norfolk Police said: “This was an extremely serious assault that was clearly pre-meditated.

"This offence has had a lasting effect on the victim who has suffered life changing injuries as a result of Short’s actions.

“I am pleased with Short’s conviction for this offence and I hope this brings some sense of justice for the victim.

“I would like to pay tribute to my team for successfully investigating this offence to a positive conclusion, which will help protect the public.”

At the time police of the offence, police stressed they understood the stabbing to be an "isolated" case.