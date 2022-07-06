Man jailed for hotel arson which caused £6k of damage
- Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
A man who set fire to his bed causing more than £6,000 of damage to a Great Yarmouth hotel has been jailed.
Jordan Holmes, 25, started the blaze in his room at the town's St George's Hotel.
He was captured on CCTV leaving the Albert Square premises as the fire alarm was activated.
The fire caused significant damage to the room and bathroom, with walls, carpet and ceiling all affected and repairs estimated to cost around £6,000.
Police were notified of the blaze, which happened at about 8.30am on November 2 last year, and an investigation found it had started in the room occupied by Holmes.
Holmes, previously of Albert Square, Yarmouth, handed himself in at the town's police station later the same day.
He appeared at King's Lynn Crown Court for sentencing having admitted arson with intent to endanger life.
He was given an extended 92 month sentence, at a hearing last week, made up of 56 months custody and 36 on licence.
Holmes, who was represented in court by Andrew Thompson, had initially been due to be sentenced in May.
But the case was adjourned so a report assessing his dangerousness could be obtained.
Speaking after the case, Shaun Corbett, from Norfolk police, said the length of sentence reflected the seriousness of his actions.
He said: "This fire caused a great deal of damage and could have had serious consequences for the other residents in the building.
"It is fortunate that the hotel was evacuated in time and that no one was harmed."
He added: "The length of this sentence reflects the seriousness of Holmes’ actions and we are pleased to see him brought to justice for this crime.”