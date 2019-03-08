Man jailed following crime spree warned sentences will get longer

A man has been warned by a judge he will serve even longer behind bars if he does not do something about his drug addiction.

Joao Pereira, 30, had been given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted something of a “crime spree” last summer.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the “plethora of offences” included three non-dwelling burglaries, one dwelling burglary, a fraud, possession of a bladed article in a public place and assault of an emergency worker.

There was also an offence of failure to surrender to custody.

In January Pereira, of Canons Walk, Thetford, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, which was suspended for 24 months.

There was also a drug rehabilitation requirement and 250 hours of unpaid work attached to the sentence.

But the defendant appeared in court today (Tuesday, March 26) having admitted breaching the order by failing to report as instructed on January 30 this year.

He also admitted possession of a drug of class C and commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order.

Miss O’Donovan said the drugs were three tablets found on the defendant which were identified by police as diazepam.

John Morgans, mitigating, said: “He knows he was given a chance and has blown it.”

Mr Morgans said he takes “full responsibility”.

He said his client has a “real drugs problem” and knows it is something “he has to deal with”.

Jailing him for 12 months Judge Katharine Moore said she had no option but to activate the suspended sentence.

Judge Moore, who indicated he would serve half, less what he had already served while in custody, urged the defendant to do something about his drug addiction and “stay out of trouble”.

She warned: “On your release you must make sure you stay out of trouble.”

She said that ordinarily offences like burglary, possession of drugs and assaults on emergency workers attract immediate custody.

She said: “If you continue in this way I’m afraid the sentences will get even longer.”

He was also fined £30 for possession of the drugs which are to be forfeited and destroyed.