Seven months in prison for burglar who stole cash from church cafe
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
A man in his 40s has been jailed for seven months after stealing cash from a church cafe.
Michael McCulloch, of London Road, Brandon, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one count of attempted burglary at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (April 7).
It follows a break-in on London Road on March 28, when a safe containing £300 in cash, £70 worth of vouchers, and groceries from the food bank were stolen.
The incident was captured on CCTV and, following police enquiries, a man matching the appearance of the suspect was identified as the suspect of an attempted burglary on April 2, at Martin's Furnishers on High Street, Mildenhall.
Footage captured the man attempting to gain access to the property using a crow bar, as well as trying to get into a vehicle parked outside.
McCulloch was subsequently arrested on April 6 in connection with both burglaries and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was subsequently charged.
The 46-year-old has been sentenced to 32 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £375 in compensation.
A second suspect, a man in his 40s, was also arrested by police in connection with the Brandon burglary.
He has been released under investigation whilst enquires continue.