Man jailed after being found in Norwich with fake passport

Palace Street in Norwich. Photo: Google Archant

A man who admitted being in possession of a forged passport has been jailed.

Aldo Giavano Conradie, 33, was stopped by officers after he almost collided with a police car in Palace Street in Norwich.

Denise Holland, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, said “officers walked into the road to stop him”.

The court heard the defendant provided a positive breath test, and what turned out to be a false passport, at the roadside.

He was taken into custody when it was found out he was actually Aldo Giavano Conradie.

A Namibian passport was later found at his home address and it was discovered he had overstayed his Visa by 15 months.

Mrs Holland said police have had to send a sample of his blood off for tests to determine the level of alcohol.

The defendant has a previous matter of driving with excess alcohol in December 2017.

The defendant appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 12) when he admitted possessing a forged passport, possession of a quantity of cannabis, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

District judge Nick Watson sentenced him to 14 weeks in custody and banned him from driving for 19 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said he was “fearful” of going back to Namibia due to his sexuality.

He said he was confused as to why police were trying to stop him but was not trying to evade capture.