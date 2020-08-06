Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for a year after assaulting police officers and possessing a knife

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 August 2020

Sean Casey. Photo: Norfolk Police

Sean Casey. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

A man who moved to Norwich to escape his criminal past has been jailed for a year after assaulting two police officers.

Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sean Casey, 36, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on August 6, admitted to assaulting an officer in Norwich on July 5 and assaulting another officer on Aylsham Road, Norwich, on July 7 as well as possessing a Stanley knife on the same date.

Sentencing, Judge Anthony Bate said: “You have a dismal compliance with court orders in the community.”

He added that Casey, who appeared via video link from HMP Norwich and has had accommodation problems in the past, had a formidable record of previous offences including ones relating to violence and being in possession of a bladed article.

Judge Bate said the 36-year-old, who grew up in Great Yarmouth, had 64 convictions relating to 145 offences.

Prosecuting, Jude Durr, said Casey was first arrested from a Norwich property on July 5 after a domestic dispute with his partner.

He added that the defendant struck an officer in the back of the head.

Casey also kicked another officer in the shin on July 7 after being arrested on Aylsham Road while having handcuffs put on him during the booking in session while he was being uncooperative.

The Stanley knife was also discovered at this time in his trousers but was given up willingly by Casey, according to defence solicitor Rob New.

Mitigating, Mr New said both assaults did not cause serious injuries which did not need medical attention.

He added the initial assault happened after officers bundled Casey into the back of a vehicle, during which time the 35-year-old was shouting but not being physically violent.

MORE: Man accused of having rock inside sock in city’s clubland

Mr New said: “Casey became frustrated and throws his arms up hitting the officer in the head. The officer felt a little dizzy. The second arrest happened when he was in the locality of his partner. He kicked out at the officer in frustration while waiting to be booked in.”

He added: “Casey has a long and sad history of arrests and incarceration. He has had a troubled life and upbringing and was a vulnerable child. He moved to Norwich to start a new life.”

Mr New said the 36-year-old has been drug free after being recalled to prison and was working hard to stay out of trouble.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

From show home to your home: The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for price on application, although it is expected to around £3m. Picture: Sowerbys

City unhappy at ‘derisory’ Liverpool offer for Lewis

Norwich City Jamal Lewis has been the subject of interest from Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

UEA researcher finds link that large proportion of NHS staff may have had coronavirus

Professor Carl Philpott. Picture: UEA

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Help us help you’ - warning from rescue teams ahead of weekend heatwave

Emergency services, including Cromer RNLI, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

City report card: Buendia’s parting shot

Emi Buendia was red carded on his final appearance of the season for Norwich City against Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Boy, 16, admits Class A drugs offences

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY