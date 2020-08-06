Man jailed for a year after assaulting police officers and possessing a knife

Sean Casey. Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

A man who moved to Norwich to escape his criminal past has been jailed for a year after assaulting two police officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sean Casey, 36, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on August 6, admitted to assaulting an officer in Norwich on July 5 and assaulting another officer on Aylsham Road, Norwich, on July 7 as well as possessing a Stanley knife on the same date.

Sentencing, Judge Anthony Bate said: “You have a dismal compliance with court orders in the community.”

He added that Casey, who appeared via video link from HMP Norwich and has had accommodation problems in the past, had a formidable record of previous offences including ones relating to violence and being in possession of a bladed article.

Judge Bate said the 36-year-old, who grew up in Great Yarmouth, had 64 convictions relating to 145 offences.

Prosecuting, Jude Durr, said Casey was first arrested from a Norwich property on July 5 after a domestic dispute with his partner.

He added that the defendant struck an officer in the back of the head.

Casey also kicked another officer in the shin on July 7 after being arrested on Aylsham Road while having handcuffs put on him during the booking in session while he was being uncooperative.

The Stanley knife was also discovered at this time in his trousers but was given up willingly by Casey, according to defence solicitor Rob New.

Mitigating, Mr New said both assaults did not cause serious injuries which did not need medical attention.

He added the initial assault happened after officers bundled Casey into the back of a vehicle, during which time the 35-year-old was shouting but not being physically violent.

MORE: Man accused of having rock inside sock in city’s clubland

Mr New said: “Casey became frustrated and throws his arms up hitting the officer in the head. The officer felt a little dizzy. The second arrest happened when he was in the locality of his partner. He kicked out at the officer in frustration while waiting to be booked in.”

He added: “Casey has a long and sad history of arrests and incarceration. He has had a troubled life and upbringing and was a vulnerable child. He moved to Norwich to start a new life.”

Mr New said the 36-year-old has been drug free after being recalled to prison and was working hard to stay out of trouble.