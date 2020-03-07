Man jailed for sex offences against teenage girl

A man has been jailed after he admitted sexual offences against a teenage girl.

Brandon Fake, 21, met the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons but was under 16 at the time, on the internet and became involved in a sexual relationship.

Norwich Crown Court heard Fake had initially communicated with the victim via text message or other electronic means with the messages containing content of a sexual nature before they later met up and engaged in sexual intercourse.

Fake, of Elizabeth Fry Road, Norwich, appeared at court for sentence on Friday having previously admitted three counts of sexual activity of a child and meeting a child following sexual grooming between September and the end of December last year.

Judge Katharine Moore jailed Fake for a total of 27 months.

Lori Tucker, for Fake, said he should be given credit for his pleas.