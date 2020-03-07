Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for sex offences against teenage girl

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 March 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has been jailed after he admitted sexual offences against a teenage girl.

Brandon Fake, 21, met the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons but was under 16 at the time, on the internet and became involved in a sexual relationship.

Norwich Crown Court heard Fake had initially communicated with the victim via text message or other electronic means with the messages containing content of a sexual nature before they later met up and engaged in sexual intercourse.

Fake, of Elizabeth Fry Road, Norwich, appeared at court for sentence on Friday having previously admitted three counts of sexual activity of a child and meeting a child following sexual grooming between September and the end of December last year.

Judge Katharine Moore jailed Fake for a total of 27 months.

Lori Tucker, for Fake, said he should be given credit for his pleas.

Most Read

Main Norwich road to close for seven months

Anglian Water is to close Salhouse Road for 27 weeks to install pipes to supply new developments. Picture: Google Street Maps

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Large blaze breaks out near Great Yarmouth

A fire believed to be at an old scout hut in Hemsby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

Student left with £1,300 bill after drunken taxi ride to Norwich

A student from Newcastle accidentally got an Uber from Newcastle to Norwich while drunk. Picture: Uber

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League loss against Sheffield United

Norwich City came up short at Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Police plea to drivers after third death on A47

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

Warning after ‘barbaric’ ear cropping to Norfolk dogs

The RSPCA is urging people to not purchase dogs with cropped ears. Picture: RSPCA

‘I came here to play, not to watch’ - Drmic feels fit and determined to help City

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic was thwarted by Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson and striker David McGoldrick during a goal-mouth scramble at Bramall Lane Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24