Driver told police 'I was going to ram you' after high-speed chase

A man who led police on an eight-mile pursuit at speeds of up to 70mph on country roads stopped after telling police "it's getting dangerous".

Scott Gray, 35, was spotted driving a VW Passat by police on the A47 at Harford Bridge, south of Norwich, and sped off after taking a slip road off the A140 after officers activated their blue lights at about noon on March 26 this year.

Norwich Crown Court heard police had been alerted after Gray took the keys to the car, which belonged to another man, from the kitchen drawer of a property he had been at with others the previous day.

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said on "choosing not to stop", Gray led police on a pursuit lasting up to eight miles where he travelled up to 40mph over 30mph speed limits through a number of villages.

Miss O'Donovan said he was travelling at speeds of up to 70mph on roads, some of which had pedestrians on the street, and at one point left the road and went into a field to avoid hitting another car.

Gray put his arm out of the window and "signalled to police he was going to stop" after reaching the village of Woodton.

He told officers he was stopping because "it's getting dangerous" and also told police "I was going to ram you at one point".

Gray, of no fixed abode, appeared at court for sentence on Friday (May 20) having previously admitted dangerous driving.

He also admitted failing to provide a specimen, driving without third party insurance and driving while disqualified.

Judge Maureen Bacon said Gray "took no notice of the law" when it came to driving matters and jailed him for a total of 14 months.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Gray, who has underlying mental health issues, has an "appalling record" with this being the fourth dangerous driving offence he faced.

He said he has issues with problem solving and a "haste to agitation" and a desire to "drive while he has no right to" which were going to lead to longer and longer sentences.

Gray was also disqualified from driving for two years.