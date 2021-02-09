Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash

Published: 5:12 PM February 9, 2021

A woman woke up hearing her four year old son screaming after they were hit head on by another car on the A47, a court has heard.

Jacob Trower, 19, had been driving a Seat car on the A47 Acle Straight when he “crossed the central line” resulting in a head-on crash with another vehicle.

Norwich Crown Court heard Trower, who had taken drugs, had split up from his girlfriend prior to the crash on March 9 last year.

Jerry Hayes, prosecuting, said Charlene Knox, the driver of the car that was hit, woke up in the vehicle following the crash “hearing her four year-old son screaming”.

She suffered a number of injuries, including three fractured ribs, internal injuries, fractured right shoulder and spent eight days in hospital.

The court heard her son was bleeding from his mouth and suffered a head injury which required further surgery and might yet result in a scar.

The passenger, Kelly McGrady, was also seriously injured in the crash at Halvergate suffering a number of cuts and fractures.

Her young daughter also suffered serious injuries, including a fractured arm, in the crash.

The court heard statements from the victims, including Miss McGrady who said she and her daughter were still affected by the crash.

She said she is unable to get in other people’s cars without panicking and “can’t get the picture of my daughter looking like she was dead out of my head”.

Miss Knox said she still remembers her son screaming for help and her “not being able to move to get to my son”.

Trower, 19, of Sydenham Close, Acle, appeared at court for sentence on Tuesday, February 9 having previously admitted four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He had also admitted two charges of drug driving.

Sentencing him to a total of two years in prison, Judge Maureen Bacon said: "Four people’s lives have been affected. Each of them has suffered serious injuries.”

John Morgans, for Trower, said his driving on that day was “simply dreadful”.

He said Trower acknowledged what happened was “100pc down to him” but was “totally and utterly remorseful”.

Trower was also disqualified from driving for three years.