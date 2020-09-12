Police warning after man sentenced for having £30k worth of heroin

David Harrison. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

The jailing of a man who had £30,000 worth of heroin seized from him should act as a warning to others, police have said.

David Harrison, 53, was charged with possession to supply class A drugs after police discovered a stash heroin following a police action day in King’s Lynn earlier this year.

Officers from Operation Moonshot West, along with the King’s Lynn Local and Neighbourhood Policing Teams, were conducting an action day around the town on May 21 when they stopped a silver Audi.

Following a search of the vehicle, officers seized a small quantity of heroin and cash.

As a result of further enquiries, officers searched an address in The Monograms, in Gedney, Lincolnshire, and seized a large quantity of heroin, a large quantity of cash and mobile phones.

The total amount of heroin seized was believed to be worth approximately £30,000.

Harrison, of Bunnett Avenue in Lynn, was later charged and appeared at Norwich Crown Court last month when he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply.

He was sentenced to more than five years in prison, a total of 2045 days.

Harrison is due back in court on November 13 for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing when attempts will be made to claw back any ill-gotten gains.

Following the sentencing Inspector Mark Askham said: “We are pleased that we have been part of seeing justice done in this case and taking drugs off the streets.

“This should serve as a warning to those involved in the drugs trade that police in Norfolk will be watching and will deal robustly with any such offences in our county.”

As previously reported, Operation Moonshot, a specialist Norfolk policing team set up to identify, disrupt and catch criminals on the county’s roads, celebrated its 500th arrest less than a year after being set up in the east of the county.

Operation Moonshot was first launched in west Norfolk three years ago.

Teams have since been set up in the city and the east, which proactively patrols Great Yarmouth, north Norfolk and south Norfolk.

Officers target individuals using the road network across Norfolk to commit crime, including county lines dealer groups.